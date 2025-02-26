Islamic Jihad strongly condemns Israeli aggression on Syria

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement announced in a statement that the Israeli regime's attacks on the Al-Kiswah area in southern Damascus, around the city of Azra in the Daraa countryside, and the strategic Tal Al-Hara, and the dangerous military advance in the Quneitra and Daraa countryside, are a clear violation of Syrian sovereignty and a direct threat to the Syrian people.

The relocation of the Ministry of Endowments' jurisdiction over the Ibrahimi Mosque to the Zionist regime's Urban Planning Board is a new act of aggression and a blatant crime, the statement added.

The Islamic Jihad Movement strongly condemned this aggression, calling it a continuation of Judaization and colonial policies that seek to target religious and historical sites, clearly revealing the occupiers' plans to insult Muslim sanctities and violate the sanctities of the Islamic world.

MA/6391810