Over 30 killed, injured in Israeli raid on WB city of Nablus

Medical sources said Tariq Qasim al-Qassas, 34, died of a critical gunshot wound to the chest, near the western cemetery in Nablus city on Tuesday.

According to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA, Israeli forces fired barrages of live ammunition and tear gas toward Palestinians as they stormed Nablus.

At least seven people sustained live gunshot wounds, 17 were injured from inhaling toxic tear gas, and one was wounded after a fall during the incursion.

Israeli troops stormed Nablus for the third time in 24 hours. The Quds News Network said they attempted to abduct a Palestinian from an ambulance after shooting him.

The village of Osarin, southeast of Nablus, also came under invasion where troops opened fire with tear gas canisters, causing a 75-year-old woman with a heart condition to suffer the toxic effects of tear gas inhalation.

Israeli forces further stormed the village of al-Lubban al-Sharqiya south of Nablus, where they chased high school students, and fired tear gas canisters and concussion grenades, leaving several people with inhalation injuries and terrorizing residents.

Furthermore, the army invaded the town of Qusra, south of Nablus, and injured several citizens.

At dawn Tuesday, Israeli forces stormed the village of Yatma south of Nablus and abducted a young man after invading several neighborhoods.

The Israeli military launched its onslaught on the occupied West Bank on January 21, claiming that it was targeting resistance fighters of the Jenin Battalion.

Israel has ramped up West Bank violence since October 7, 2023, when it launched its genocidal war on the Gaza Strip. Since then, the regime forces have killed at least 923 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

