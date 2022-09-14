Putin, Erdogan to discuss Azerbaijan-Armenia escalation

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is planning to discuss the escalation of the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border with Russian President Vladimir Putin, TASS reported citing Reuters.

A Turkish senior official told Reuters that the talks will be held in Samarkand, during the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, scheduled on September 15-16.

Turkey has clearly sided with Azerbaijan throughout the conflict while the Armenian side has so failed to secure Russian Federation's military support.

During the renewed fighting and border clashes, more than 100 soldiers from both sides have been killed. Both sides accuse each other of violating the fragile ceasefire that has been in place since two years ago.

