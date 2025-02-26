Funeral of Hezbollah leader shattered ‘Zionist illusions’

“The funeral of martyr Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah was another repudiation of the hollow illusions of the criminal Zionist gang and their supporters, including the United States,” Mousavi said on Wednesday.

Hundreds of thousands of people from Lebanon and across the region gathered in Beirut on Sunday for the historic funeral of Nasrallah and his successor, Sayyed Hashem Saffieddine. Both were assassinated in massive Israeli airstrikes on Beirut late last year.

The Army commander said that every single bomb that the Israeli military drops will serve as fuel that further inflames the “sacred fire” of resistance, bringing the Zionist regime closer to its collapse.

MNA