Pres. Pezeshkian visits Kowsar Center for Innovation

TEHRAN, Feb. 26 (MNA) – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visited the innovative and problem-oriented projects of the exhibition center at Kowsar Center for Innovation and Excellence at the University of Tehran Students' Club on Tuesday.

During his visit, President Pezeshkian became familiar with the innovative and problem-oriented projects presented in the fields of industry, technology, humanities and governance.

The achievements of the scientific and research groups showcased at the exhibition were reviewed, and the importance of utilizing the capacities of the domestic elite in solving the country's challenges was emphasized.

The Exhibition, which aims to create a link between academia, industry, and policymaking, is a platform for presenting operational and practical ideas in various fields.

