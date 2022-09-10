Iran to sign obligations memo for gaining SCO member status

Several promising decisions will be adopted at the SCO summit, Maria Zakharova said, adding that it is also expected to sign a memorandum of Iran's obligations for gaining SCO member status, which will allow Iran to join the founding documents and international treaties of the Organization.

She also noted that the procedure of Belarus's accession into the Organization will be launched at SCO Summit in Samarkand.

Memorandums on dialogue partner status for Egypt, Qatar and Saudi Arabia were prepared for signing, the Russian diplomat said, adding that the process of dialogue partnership status granting will begin for Bahrain, Maldives and other states.

The SCO Summit will be held in Samarkand on September 15-16. The SCO includes Russia, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Observer countries include Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia. Partner countries are Azerbaijan, Armenia, Cambodia, Nepal, Turkey and Sri Lanka.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi, along with leaders from 14 countries, will attend the summit.

