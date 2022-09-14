Iran's goal strengthening neighborhood policy: Raeisi

President Raeisi made the remarks speaking at a press conference before leaving for Uzbekistan.

"Our goal is to strengthen the neighborhood policy and we were able to strengthen mutual political trust in the first step," the Iranian president stressed.

"And in the second step, we follow the role of the Islamic Republic of Iran and its active presence in the region," he added.

President Raeisi went on to say that his government tries to use all the capacities that exist in the region for the benefit of the Iranian nation.

This item is being updated...

MP/FNA14010623000394