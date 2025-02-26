Iran, Belarus to form joint scientific cooperation committee

The Belarusian ambassador to Iran Dmitry Koltsov, and the chairman of the Center for International Scientific Cooperation of the Iranian Ministry of Science, Research and Technology Farhad Yazadandoost agreed to form a joint scientific committee between the two countries in spring.

The agreement reached in a meeting between the ambassador and Yazadandoost in Tehran on Wednesday.

Referring to the significant progress of the Iranian private sector in cooperation with Belarus in various fields, the Iranian official emphasized the need to expand cooperation in the fields of knowledge-based companies, startups, and biotechnology.

Referring to the existence of barriers to establishing direct communication between universities of the two countries in the past, he expressed hope that by facilitating scientific and academic communications, cooperation at the level of scientists and academic delegations will expand.

Yazdandoost referred to past successful experiences and the visit of the former Iranian science minister to Belarus, declaring the readiness of Iran's top universities to cooperate with Belarusian counterparts.

The Belarusian ambassador, for his part,welcomed the expansion of cooperation, also pointed to the existence of cooperation opportunities in basic and applied fields, including physics, chemistry, and advanced technologies.

The two sides agreed to hold a joint scientific committee this spring, and the Iranian science ministry announced its readiness to play the role of an intermediary for cooperation between the institutions of the two countries.

