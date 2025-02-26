Istanbul to host next round of Russia, US talks Thursday

Lavrov was speaking in Qatar’s Doha where he met the emir of Qatar, Daily Sabah reported.

US President Donald Trump has upended US foreign policy since coming to office last month, reaching out to President Vladimir Putin and initiating high-level talks with Moscow for the first time in over three years.

The latest meeting will focus on resolving diplomatic issues after both countries expelled embassy staff from the other during former US President Joe Biden's administration.

"Such a meeting will take place tomorrow in Istanbul. I think that its results will show how quickly and effectively we can move forward," Lavrov said Wednesday on a visit to Qatar.

Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met on Feb. 18 in the Saudi capital Riyadh, where they agreed to kickstart talks on the Ukraine war without Kyiv.

Both sides have since moved closer while sidelining Ukraine.

Last Wednesday, Trump branded his Ukrainian counterpart a "dictator" and called for him to "move fast" to end the war.

The United States sided with Russia twice Monday in votes at the United Nations, as it sought to avoid condemnation of Moscow's invasion of its neighbor three years ago.

