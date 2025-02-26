IAEA continues daily inspection of Iran’s nuclear facilities

Speaking on the sidelines of the cabinet meeting on Wednesday, he stated that the inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) are conducting their inspection daily according to the timetable.

Regarding threats against Iran's nuclear facilities, he stated, "Iran’s nuclear industry is being continually threatened, so that nuclear defense drills will be held at nuclear facilities in coming days. Iran is more resilient than the enemy thinks in a way that Iran’s infrastructures are not vulnerable at all."

Elsewhere in his remarks, Eslami pointed to Iran’s cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) regarding the ‘safeguards’ and noted that the agency has received answers to ‘safeguards’ questions.

When Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi says Iran should resolve its problem with US President Donald Trump, it means that it is a political issue, not a technical one.

Three European countries including UK, France and Germany have increased their pressure on the agency regarding Iran’s nuclear issue, he said, adding, “We hope that the agency will respect rights of all nations in accordance with its law and refrain from politicizing the relevant issue.”

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) is continually cooperating with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in a way that all its activities are strictly monitored by the UN Nuclear Watchdog, he added.

MA/6391610