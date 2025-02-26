  1. Politics
Feb 26, 2025, 1:55 PM

AEOI chief:

IAEA continues daily inspection of Iran’s nuclear facilities

IAEA continues daily inspection of Iran’s nuclear facilities

TEHRAN, Feb. 26 (MNA) – Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami says the country is cooperating with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), stressing that UN Nuclear Watchdog is monitoring Iran’s nuclear activities.

Speaking on the sidelines of the cabinet meeting on Wednesday, he stated that the inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) are conducting their inspection daily according to the timetable. 

Regarding threats against Iran's nuclear facilities, he stated, "Iran’s nuclear industry is being continually threatened, so that nuclear defense drills will be held at nuclear facilities in coming days. Iran is more resilient than the enemy thinks in a way that Iran’s infrastructures are not vulnerable at all."

Elsewhere in his remarks, Eslami pointed to Iran’s cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) regarding the ‘safeguards’ and noted that the agency has received answers to ‘safeguards’ questions.

When Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi says Iran should resolve its problem with US President Donald Trump, it means that it is a political issue, not a technical one.

Three European countries including UK, France and Germany have increased their pressure on the agency regarding Iran’s nuclear issue, he said, adding, “We hope that the agency will respect rights of all nations in accordance with its law and refrain from politicizing the relevant issue.”

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) is continually cooperating with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in a way that all its activities are strictly monitored by the UN Nuclear Watchdog, he added.  

MA/6391610

News ID 228954
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News