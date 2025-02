The Quds Headquarters of the IRGC Ground Forces announced that the number of Jaish al-Adl terrorists killed in Chabahar has risen to two as part of the ongoing "Martyrs of Security" operational exercises.

According to a statement issued by the Quds Headquarters on Tuesday night, six members of this terrorist team have also been arrested.

The statement further noted that the individuals killed in this operation were non-Iranian nationals.

