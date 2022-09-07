We have to do space work, research: Gen. Hajizadeh

The Commander of the Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh made the remarks speaking in the presence of a delegation from Khajeh Nasir al-Din Toosi University during their visit to IRGC National Aerospace Park on Wednesday.

"We have achieved favorable success in the fields of university and defense cooperation," Brigadier General Hajizadeh stressed, calling for the continuation of this cooperation.

"Considering the realities of today's world and the future horizon, we are under necessity to carry out space research and work, and this is one of the components of the power of any country," he emphasized.

Saying that today, the situation in the region is very favorable, the IRGC Aerospace Force Commander said that Iran has successfully passed a challenging decade with the resourcefulness of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in pursuing the strategy of active resistance.

He also added that the enemies of Iran now have admitted that the maximum pressure campaign has failed and Iran has turned into an undisputed power.

Brigadier General Hajizadeh went on to say that Iran's security is indigenous and at an excellent level, adding, "In the space field, we put a satellite into orbit in less than three years, we are among the top 20 countries in the world in radar production, and we are among the top powers in the field of drones and pin-pointing missiles."

MP/5584200