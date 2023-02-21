  1. Politics
Enemies consider Iran as superpower: IRGC cmdr.

TEHRAN, Feb. 21 (MNA) – Referring to Iran's achievements in the nuclear, missile, and drone fields, the Commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force said that the enemies consider Iran as a superpower.

At the very beginning of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, the enemies dealt with the Islamic Republic from a position of strength, but today they continue their war against Iran from a position of weakness, Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh said on Tuesday.

After the Islamic Revolution, with all the restrictions, there has been a lot of hope for the future and success, the IRGC commander said.

Today advanced countries need Iran's human resources, Hajizadeh also said.

Referring to Iran's achievements in the nuclear, missile, and drone fields, he further added that the enemies currently consider Iran a superpower.

