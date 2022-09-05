New equipment join IRGC Navy’s Combat Organization

The unveiling ceremony of the aforementioned military equipment was held on Monday in the presence of the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Bagheri, Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami, Commander of IRGC Navy Force Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, Governor General of Hormozgan province Eng. Doosti, the Leader’s representative and Friday prayers leader of Bandar Abbas, and also a number of high-ranking state and provincial military officials.

“Martyr Soleimani” combat patrol vessel is equipped with an advanced radar detection body, which, due to its design, provides the ability to navigate and carry out various operations in faraway-distant waters.

It can be said that the vessel has a much higher maneuverability power which is regarded as very important in the implementation of various offensive and defensive tactics.

The ability of landing and taking off of the maritime helicopter, taking advantage of localized self-protection systems and advanced and modern communications equipment are the other specifications of the Martyr Soleimani vessel which has been manufactured and designed by capable domestic engineers.

The vessel is equipped with the most advanced radar and telecommunications and electronic warfare detection systems as well.

