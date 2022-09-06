Iran surpasses big powers in constructing air defense sys.

Major General Hossein Salami, the Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) made the remarks at a gathering of Basiji university professors in the holy city of Mashhad on Tuesday.

"Today, America cannot carry out any of its plans in the region, and its plans are doomed to failure," general Salami said after noting that the era for dependent regimes in Iran is over and the Islamic Republic only relies on internal resources in meeting the country's needs.

The IRGC commander also said, "We are in the first place in many technologies, even in the field of air defense we have surpassed the top powers in the world to the extent that some superpowers are buyers of our weapons and offer joint cooperation."

Saying that today Iran produces and uses modern technologies, he added, "Today, building modern systems is as easy for us just like manufacturing bicycles; today the accuracy of our weapons for fixed and mobile targets is 100%, and our drones can target any point they want using artificial intelligence."

He stated the Islamic revolution focuses on establishing justice, adding that the voices of the oppressed and the deprived people should be heard in the world.

"The physical structure of sanctions has been fractured, although some of their psychological effects still remain," according to general Salami, adding that "the efforts to remove the sanctions is because we consider them oppressive and this oppression must be removed, not because we need to remove the sanctions."

