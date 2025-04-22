Iran denies US investors will be present in its trade fair

Government Spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani said on Monday that no private sector investors from the US will be present at Iran Expo 2025 despite indirect nuclear talks being held between the two countries.

“...except for the Zionist regime (of Israel), we have no bans on investment by other countries, however, the current infrastructure is not right for US investment because no political relations have been established yet,” said Mohajerani during a trade fair press briefing.

The remarks came after unconfirmed reports suggested businesses from the US may be allowed to be represented at the Seventh Export Potential Exhibition of the Islamic Republic of Iran, slated to be held from April 28 to May 2 at Tehran International Permanent Fairground.

They also come amid hopes that indirect Iran-US negotiations that started earlier this month in Oman and continued over the weekend in Italy could lead to a deal on Iran’s nuclear program and relieve the country from economic sanctions.

Iranian authorities have reiterated that they are neither optimistic nor pessimistic about the outcome of the talks.

Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization said on Monday that more than 4,000 businesses from 110 countries had applied to participate in Iran’s flagship trade exhibition.

The event will coincide with a summit to explore economic cooperation between Iran and the African countries, where up to 40 ministers and deputy ministers from Africa will travel to Tehran to hold meetings with Iranian officials and businesses.

MNA/Press TV