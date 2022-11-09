Iran defense power progress turned to challenge for enemies

Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh made the remarks in a ceremony at Imam Sadiq University on Wednesday morning.

Referring to Iran's significant progress in the fields of military and security, Hajizadeh said, "We did not seek to advance our work with conventional competitions in the countries of the world. We found short-cut solutions and reached results that have become a challenge for our enemies."

"This model and method is not specific to military work and if you use it in any field, you will achieve success," he stressed.

