Iran launches remote sensing center for satellites

The first remote sensing center for satellites was put into operation on Saturday morning during a ceremony which was attended by the head of Iran's Space Agency (ISA) Hassan Salarieh and the ICT minister Isa Zarepour.

The building which is entitled Khayyam Remote Sensing Sattlite Center is able to carry out missions from satellite control to the processing of images received from the Khayyam satellite.

The building becomes the main center to communicate with the Khayyam satellite, which is connected twice within 24 hours, one in the morning and another during the night.

With the opening of this center, operations related to analyzing Khayyam satellite images and handing the data collected to knowledge-based companies and government institutions will begin.

