Iran and the Muslim countries of the region are responsible for establishing security in the Persian Gulf, and extra-regional countries have no responsibility in this region, the Commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri said.

"Today, security stability has been established in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman due to the efforts of the brave warriors of the navies of the army and the IRGC," he added.

