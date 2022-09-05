Foreign regimes’ presence in region cannot be tolerated

Major General Hossein Salami, the Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps made the comments in a ceremony held in the southern Iranian city of Bandar Abbas during which the new vessels joined the IRGC naval forces on Monday.

Stating that Iran's presence in international waters carries the message of security, peace, and brotherhood with the neighboring countries, the IRGC chief said, ”The presence of foreign regimes in the region cannot be tolerated."

He further described the Zionist Israeli regime as a rootless tree that cannot even handle its own affairs.

Gen. Salami also said that today, the power of the Islamic Republic of Iran is admitted internationally and in the entire region which is a fact that no one can deny.

