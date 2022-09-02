Iran’s Air Defense cmdr. meets foreign military attachés

The meeting was held for the first time on the occasion of 14th establishment anniversary of Iran’s Army Air Defense Force in line with strengthening interactions between the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran and allied countries.

These 37 foreign military attachés residing in Iran were among three continents of America, Europe and Asia from countries of Armenia, Brazil, Italy, Azerbaijan, Indonesia, Japan, Greece, Germany, Austria, Poland, Bulgaria, Oman, Syria, China, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, India, Ukraine, Slovakia, Turkmenistan, Turkey, Russia, North Korea, Poland, Serbia, South Korea, Czech Republic, Pakistan and South Korea.

The deputies and senior commanders of Iran’s Army Force, IRGC Aerospace Force and other commanders of the Armed Forces were also attended the ceremony.

The participants in the ceremony visited the exhibition of latest achievements of Iran’s Army Air Defense Force.

