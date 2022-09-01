Iran ready to respond to threats at any level

Iran’s Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics has been holding an exhibition of the country's defense achievements in Tehran for several days on the occasion of Defense Industry Week, which started on August 22, 2022, in the presence of President Ebrahim Raeisi.

Addressing a ceremony during this exhibition, the commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) spoke about Iran's latest achievement in the field of drones, missiles, and defense systems.

The progress made in the field of defense is magnificent, authoritative, and deterrent, Major General Hossein Salami said, adding that such progress is in line with Iran's technological progress at the global level and the disempowerment of the enemy's moves in the field of defense.

Stating that Iran enjoys a variety of different products in the field of different defense products, Salami said the country is ready to respond to threats at any level.

