Over 50 Palestinians injured during Zionists raid on WB

The Palestinian Red Crescent announced that several Palestinians were injured in clashes with the Israeli regime's soldiers in different areas of Nablus.

Local sources announced that 25 people were injured in a clash between Palestinians and the Israeli regime's forces in the east of Qalqilya.

Meanwhile, the news sources on late Friday reported that a 60-year-old Palestinian man was martyred by the forces of the Zionist regime. He was martyred on Friday morning in Tubas due to a bullet hit to his head by the forces of the Zionist regime.

Earlier on Friday, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported that two Palestinian youth were martyred during the Zionist regime's raid on Nablus.

MP/IRN84859365