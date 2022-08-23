Palestinian martyred due to injuries caused by Zionists

The sources also added that Zionist troops launched an attack on the northeast of Ramallah on Monday morning.

Fierce clashes also broke out between the Israeli regime's soldiers and Resistance forces in Tubas during the Zionists' raid on the area.

Local witnesses said that the Zionists detained at least 9 people during their attack on West Bank.

Two Hamas leaders were detained in Tubas, according to the reports.

On August 20th, the Palestinian Red Crescent announced that dozens of Palestinians were injured in clashes with the Israeli regime's soldiers in different areas of Nablus.

On the same day, news sources reported that a 60-year-old Palestinian man was martyred by the forces of the Zionist regime. He was martyred in Tubas due to a bullet hit to his head by the forces of the Zionist regime.

