  1. Sports
Dec 11, 2025, 3:22 PM

Pres. Pezeshkian congratulates Iranian athlete of IOC member

Pres. Pezeshkian congratulates Iranian athlete of IOC member

TEHRAN, Dec. 11 (MNA) – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has congratulated Soraya Aghaei on her membership in the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the return of the international sports chair to Iran after 21 years.

Concurrent with the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of Hazrat Fatemeh (SA) and National Mother’s Day, President Pezeshkian, in a post on his X account, felicitated Aghaei for returning Iran’s chair at international sports event in badminton after 21 years.

Iranian women deserve the best who pave the suitable way for Iran’s progress on the international state, Pezeshkian emphasized.

Earlier, President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Kirsty Coventry, appointed five new members of the IOC Athletes’ Commission (AC), with one of them Iranian badminton player Soraya Aghaei Hajiagha.

The five Olympians are: Soraya Aghaei Hajiagha (IRI, badminton), Husein Alireza (KSA, rowing), Cheick Sallah Cissé (CIV, taekwondo), Olufunke Oshonaike (NGR, table tennis) and Mariana Pajón (COL, cycling).

MA/6685656

News ID 239731
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News