Pres. Pezeshkian congratulates Iranian athlete of IOC member

Concurrent with the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of Hazrat Fatemeh (SA) and National Mother’s Day, President Pezeshkian, in a post on his X account, felicitated Aghaei for returning Iran’s chair at international sports event in badminton after 21 years.

Iranian women deserve the best who pave the suitable way for Iran’s progress on the international state, Pezeshkian emphasized.

Earlier, President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Kirsty Coventry, appointed five new members of the IOC Athletes’ Commission (AC), with one of them Iranian badminton player Soraya Aghaei Hajiagha.

The five Olympians are: Soraya Aghaei Hajiagha (IRI, badminton), Husein Alireza (KSA, rowing), Cheick Sallah Cissé (CIV, taekwondo), Olufunke Oshonaike (NGR, table tennis) and Mariana Pajón (COL, cycling).

MA/6685656