Israel rejects Palestine hunger striker’s appeal for release

According to the Palestinian WAFA news agency, quoting Awawdeh’s lawyers on Monday, he is on a months-long hunger strike in protest at his administrative detention without charge or trial by the Israeli regime.

Chairman of the Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs Commission Qadri Abu Baker said the Israeli regime and the prison officials are fully responsible for the life of Awawdeh, who suffers from severe health conditions following days of hunger strike.

The commission’s spokesman, Hasan Abed Rabbo, told the WAFA news agency that health condition of Awawdeh is getting worse day by day.

He added that the Palestinian prisoner has lost more than half of his weight and suffers from weakness, acute joint pain, headaches, severe dizziness, and blurred vision. He even could not recognize his wife who visited him in the hospital.

According to Palestinian officials, Awawdeh now requires a wheelchair to help him move.

On Sunday, the commission’s spokesman said Awawdeh has reached a critical stage after his long hunger strike and can face irreversible health consequences at any moment.

The Palestinian Prisoners Club, which represents former and current prisoners, confirmed that Awawdeh’s condition had worsened.

“He is in a real life-threatening situation,” said Qadura Fares, the head of the organization, adding, “He could die at any moment.”

Awawdeh, from the West Bank city of al-Khaili, was arrested on December 27, 2021. He went on hunger strike for 111 days before suspending it following promises. After the promises turned out to be false, he resumed the strike, demanding his freedom. Israel issued an order to renew his administrative detention for a period of four months from June 26 to October 25 despite his highly critical health condition.

Israel is currently holding some 4,450 Palestinian prisoners. Around 670 Palestinians are currently being held in administrative detention, a number that jumped in March as Israel began near-nightly arrest raids in the occupied West Bank.

Of the thousands of Palestinians held in Israeli jails, 175 are children and 27 are women, according to the latest figures published by prisoners’ rights group Addameer.

ZZ/PR