Palestinians launch new operation in West Bank

The Israeli regime's army has confirmed that its soldiers were shot at in Tulkarm and some were injured.

Hebrew sources recently announced that Tel Aviv is afraid of facing retaliatory measures by the Palestinians in the West Bank in response to the assassination of Ibrahim Al Nabulsi and two of his companions by the Zionist army in Nablus.

Zionist regime forces are continuing to take aggressive measures against Palestinian citizens almost on a daily basis and Palestinians have increased their retaliatory responses in response to the Israeli regime's aggression.

Palestinian sources also on early Tuesday reported that the Zionist regime's forces raided the Dheisha camp in southern Bethlehem.

4 Palestinians were injured during Zionists' attacks, according to the reports.

On early Sunday, a Palestinian youth launched a martyrdom-seeking operation in the Occupied al-Quds.

At least 9 Zionists were injured in this operation, according to the reports.

According to US State Department spokesman Ned Price, at least 5 American nationals were among the injured.

