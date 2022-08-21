Al-Aqsa Mosque to remain center of anti-Zionist resistance

In a tweet on Sunday, Nasser Kan'ani wrote, “53 years ago on August 21, 1969, the Zionists set fire to Al-Aqsa Mosque, the first Qibla of Muslims, and this was not the first and last crime of the occupiers of Palestine.”

He described resistance as the only way to save Palestine, adding that Al-Aqsa Mosque and all mosques in the world will remain the center of anti-Zionist resistance until the complete liberation of Palestine.

On August 21, 1969, the mosque was set on fire by an Australian settler in coordination with Israeli officials and military forces. The fire gutted the southeastern wing of the mosque.

AY/5568257