Pezeshkian urges enhanced regional ties amid West's hostility

In a bilateral meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President Masoud Pezeshkian highlighted the significant growth in Iran–Kazakhstan trade, noting a 40 percent increase over the past period. He emphasized, however, that the two countries possess “much greater capacity” for expanding economic cooperation.

Pezeshkian stated that the trade roadmap designed to boost bilateral commerce to three billion dollars has been completed and is ready for implementation. He expressed hope that both sides will more fully utilize the potential of their private sectors.

Thanking President Tokayev for his hospitality, Pezeshkian pointed to the deep cultural ties between Iran and Kazakhstan, rooted in centuries of interaction along the historic Silk Road. He stressed that these shared historical bonds have laid the foundation for expanded and strengthened relations.

The Iranian president noted that Iran has maintained friendly relations with Kazakhstan since its independence, adding that relations with neighboring states hold special significance for the Islamic Republic of Iran. He recalled that theLeader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has consistently emphasized strengthening fraternal ties with neighboring and especially Muslim countries.

Pezeshkian underlined the close alignment between Tehran and Astana on numerous regional and global issues, saying both countries have achieved substantial progress through cooperation across political, economic, and cultural fields.

He also highlighted active Iranian–Kazakh cooperation within international and multilateral organizations, including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Eurasian Economic Union, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the Caspian Sea framework. He called for deepening joint efforts to reinforce these partnerships.

Addressing the broader regional and international environment, Pezeshkian said the region is facing complex circumstances marked by unilateralism from the United States and some Western powers, which he argued target the identity and independence of sovereign nations. Under these conditions, he said, Iran and Kazakhstan must advance their bilateral relations with greater determination.

The Iranian president reiterated that while trade has risen substantially, both countries must prioritize resolving banking and financial connectivity issues to facilitate further expansion. He stressed that full implementation of the Free Trade Agreement between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union will significantly boost Iran–Kazakhstan economic links and urged all relevant agencies to ensure its complete execution.

MNA/6685537