Iran to conduct preemptive attack: Army Ground Force cmdr.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 2nd National Conference on Emerging Technologies in Defense Field held at Imam Ali Officers’ Academy on Thursday, Brigadier General Nozar Nemati stated that Iran will never initiate any war against other countries.

Turning to the emerging technologies in the defense area, the commander highlighted, “The modern-day technologies have many impacts that can change the power components to a great extent, so that the emerging defense technologies play a decisive and important role in today and future wars.”

The use of technologies in defense and operational fields is not new and the country needs artificial intelligence (AI)-based technologies, he said, adding these sophisticated technologies must be able to accelerate the goals in the defense area in the best form possible.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Brigadier General Nemati pointed to the significance of organizing National Conference of Emerging Technologies, stating that the enemy is definitely monitoring activities round-the-clock, so we should equip ourselves with the world’s most modern and cutting-edge technologies in the defense field in a way that the weaponry equipment of the country’s armed forces has reached their deterrence.”

Sciences and technologies of the advanced materials, quantum sciences and technologies, soft power and cognitive warfare sciences and technologies, etc. were the main topics discussed at the conference, he underlined.

Earlier, Brigadier General Nozar Nemati had said that the country achieved a very high level of capability to carry out missions using precision-guided weapons.

Referring to new military equipment and precision-guided weapons delivered to the Army's ground force, Nemati said that the force is undergoing a transition to a modern military force.

MA/IRN86022030