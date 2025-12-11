Leader receives eulogists on Hazrat Zahra birth anniversary

A three-hour ceremony marking the birth anniversary of Lady Fatimah al-Zahra (SA) was held today in the presence of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution at the Imam Khomeini Hussainiya on Thursday.

On the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of Lady Fatimah al-Zahra (SA), a group of eulogists gathered at the Imam Khomeini Hussainiya, where they recited eulogies in praise of Hazrat Fatima al-Zahra (SA) in the presence of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

The ceremony concluded with a speech delivered by Ayatollah Khamenei.

MNA