  1. Politics
Dec 11, 2025, 2:21 PM

Leader receives eulogists on Hazrat Zahra birth anniversary

Leader receives eulogists on Hazrat Zahra birth anniversary

TEHRAN, Dec. 11 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei received a number of eulogists on the birth anniversary of Hazrat Zahra (SA).

A three-hour ceremony marking the birth anniversary of Lady Fatimah al-Zahra (SA) was held today in the presence of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution at the Imam Khomeini Hussainiya on Thursday.

On the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of Lady Fatimah al-Zahra (SA), a group of eulogists gathered at the Imam Khomeini Hussainiya, where they recited eulogies in praise of Hazrat Fatima al-Zahra (SA) in the presence of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

The ceremony concluded with a speech delivered by Ayatollah Khamenei.

MNA

News ID 239733

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News