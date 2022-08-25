  1. World
Aug 25, 2022, 2:29 PM

Clash breaks out between Palestinians, Zionists in Jenin

TEHRAN, Aug. 25 (MNA) – News sources on early Thursday reported that fierce clashes broke out between the Palestinian fighters and the Israeli regime's forces in a village in Jenin.

A Zionist troop was severely injured during the clash and was taken to the hospital, according to the reports. 

The Zionist regime forces also on Thursday detained several Palestinians in different areas of the West Bank.

According to reports, seventeen Palestinians were arrested and taken to an unknown location.

The forces of the Zionist regime raided the Jenin camp also on Wednesday morning with their military equipment and vehicles, but they faced resistance from the Palestinian fighters.

