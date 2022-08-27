Zionist forces wound seven Palestinians in West Bank

Palestinian news sources announced that five Palestinians, including a journalist, were shot by the Zionist soldiers in the town of “Kafr Qaddum” Village east of Qalqilya city in the West Bank on Friday.

Local sources also announced that in the clash that broke out between Palestinians and Zionist forces in “Beit Amr” Town in the north of Hebron, two Palestinian youths were wounded in the leg by the Zionist forces.

Al-Quds Islamic Endowment Department announced that about 50,000 Palestinians participated in the Friday prayers this week at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

