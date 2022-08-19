  1. Politics
Aug 19, 2022, 9:25 PM

People in West Bank arming themselves: IRGC commander

People in West Bank arming themselves: IRGC commander

TEHRAN, Aug. 19 (MNA) – The commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) says that the people in West Bank like Gaza Strip are arming themselves, noting that lots of Zionists were killed in this year's clashes.

Major General Hossein Salami made the comments in an interview with the official website of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

"From the beginning of the year to date, many Zionists have been killed in the operations carried out by the Resistance groups in the occupied territories, which cannot be compared to last year's records, apart from the Sword of Quds operation," the IRGC commander pointed out.

"When you add Lebanon's Hezbollah to this equation, you will realize that hundreds of thousands of missiles are ready to be poured on the Zionist regime," he said.

Salami said that Israeli regime's Achilles heel is the ground battle, noting that the missile battle is not the main focus.

"They know that the land must be liberated by a ground force," he said.

He went on to recall that the commander-in-chief of the armed forces said that Iran will stay with the Palestinians to the end.

He further described Palestine as a "point of reliance and a powerhouse."

MNA

News Code 190410
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/190410/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News