People in West Bank arming themselves: IRGC commander

Major General Hossein Salami made the comments in an interview with the official website of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

"From the beginning of the year to date, many Zionists have been killed in the operations carried out by the Resistance groups in the occupied territories, which cannot be compared to last year's records, apart from the Sword of Quds operation," the IRGC commander pointed out.

"When you add Lebanon's Hezbollah to this equation, you will realize that hundreds of thousands of missiles are ready to be poured on the Zionist regime," he said.

Salami said that Israeli regime's Achilles heel is the ground battle, noting that the missile battle is not the main focus.

"They know that the land must be liberated by a ground force," he said.

He went on to recall that the commander-in-chief of the armed forces said that Iran will stay with the Palestinians to the end.

He further described Palestine as a "point of reliance and a powerhouse."

