Iran, Kazakhstan sign 7 bilateral cooperation documents, MoUs

During thePresident Masoud Pezeshkian’s visit to Kazakhstan, senior officials from the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Kazakhstan signed and exchanged seven bilateral cooperation documents and MoUs in the presence of the two presidents.

These agreements cover various fields, including transportation, transit and logistics, cultural exchanges, legal cooperation, healthcare, diplomatic interactions, and media collaboration.

In addition, the President of Iran and the President of Kazakhstan signed a joint statement between the two countries.

MNA/