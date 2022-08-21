  1. World
  2. Middle East
Aug 21, 2022, 11:30 AM

Zionist regime forces detain three Palestinian women in WB

Zionist regime forces detain three Palestinian women in WB

TEHRAN, Aug. 21 (MNA) – Palestinian news sources on Saturday evening announced that three Palestinian women were arrested by Zionist forces near Qalqilya in the West Bank.

According to the reports, Zionist military forces arrested these three Palestinian women under the pretext of having a "Carlo" gun and a testament, and a map.

The Zionist regime’s army announced that a preliminary investigation of the case is underway, adding that three Palestinian women were arrested in a car before the checkpoint.

Palestinian news sources also on Sunday morning reported the shooting of a bus carrying Zionists in Silwad, located in the West Bank.

This shooting did not have any casualties and only the bus carrying the Zionists was damaged.

MA/5568254/5568251

News Code 190460
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/190460/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News