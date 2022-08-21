Zionist regime forces detain three Palestinian women in WB

According to the reports, Zionist military forces arrested these three Palestinian women under the pretext of having a "Carlo" gun and a testament, and a map.

The Zionist regime’s army announced that a preliminary investigation of the case is underway, adding that three Palestinian women were arrested in a car before the checkpoint.

Palestinian news sources also on Sunday morning reported the shooting of a bus carrying Zionists in Silwad, located in the West Bank.

This shooting did not have any casualties and only the bus carrying the Zionists was damaged.

