Iran, UAE stress expanding trade, banking, investment coop.

Iran’s Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance (MEAF) Ali Madanizadeh met and held talks with the United Arab Emirates’ new Ambassador to Tehran Khalid Abdulla Belhoul on Tuesday, calling for deeper trade, banking and investment cooperation.

The economy minister said to the newly appointed ambassador that economic and commercial relations between the two countries are broad and significant, noting that the UAE is Iran’s second‑largest foreign trade partner.

Madanizadeh said that despite the current volume of bilateral trade, both sides should work to facilitate commercial and financial exchanges and expand banking interactions to unlock further potential.

Highlighting major and untapped investment opportunities across various sectors of Iran’s economy, the minister invited Emirati investors to participate in large‑scale projects, stressing that government investment permits offered by Iran could enhance the attractiveness of such ventures.

He also pointed to opportunities in the digital economy and underlined Iran’s strategic geographic position as a transit corridor providing access to northern regional markets.

UAE envoy to Tehran Ambassador Balehoul, for his part, expressed hope that the next session of the Iran‑UAE Joint Economic Commission, scheduled for next year, would provide a valuable platform to further strengthen economic and trade relations between the two countries.

MA/IRN