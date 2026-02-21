Leader donates 50 billion rials to free needy prisoners

In the run-up to a fundraiser event, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei donated 50 billion rials for the release of needy prisoners convicted of unintentional crimes.

The event is held annually in Iran during the holy month of Ramadan at the initiative of Diya (Blood Money) Headquarters.

On the occasion of this year’s event, Ayatollah Khamenei made a significant donation to support the humanitarian cause.

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, marks the most special of all occasions for Muslims. It is a time for contemplation, devotion, and remembrance of God. Tending to the welfare of the less fortunate members of the community and giving to the poor are among the important practices in the holy month.

