Israeli regime cannot defend itself: IRGC chief

TEHRAN, Jun. 28 (MNA) – The commander-in-chief of IRGC Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami criticized the act of some Arab states in normalizing their ties with the Israeli regime while the regime cannot defend itself.

The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami met with the Chairman of Pakistan’s Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza in Tehran.

In the meeting, Maj. Gen. Salami referred to the long history of good relations between Tehran and Islamabad and said that the two countries, as part of the Islamic world, have common enemies.

Describing the US and the Zionist regime as an enemy of Islam and humanity, Salami criticized the act of some countries in normalizing their ties with the Israeli regime and expressed surprise for their action in moving closer to the regime while the regime is not able to defend itself. 

He went on to say that the presence of the US in the Islamic world has brought long wars, big divisions, and insecurity.

The IRGC commander further said that Iran considers Pakistan's security as its own security, calling for bolstering and developing security cooperation between Tehran and Islamabad. 

General Nadeem Raza, for his part, blamed the US and the West for creating division and discord in the Islamic world.

Saying that the Americans left Afghanistan after 20 years with no achievements in the security field of the country.

The Pakistani military official further called for the development of intelligence and operational cooperation between Iran and Pakistan to ensure security at shared borders.

