Trump signs executive order imposing 10% tariffs on imports

According to the US president, he "signed (the executive order) on a global 10% tariff on all countries, which will be effective almost immediately," TASS reported.

Earlier, against the backdrop of the US Supreme Court's decision against the presidential administration's use of tariffs, Trump said that he would impose a 10% tariff on all imports into the country. According to him, it should come into force in three days. The US president explained that he would keep tariffs related to "national security" in force.

On Friday, the US Supreme Court ruled that the US president had exceeded his authority by imposing tariffs on other countries under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). However, the highest court did not clarify whether the US should refund the money previously paid as tariffs.

On April 2, 2025, the US leader announced the introduction of tariffs on products from 185 countries and territories. Later, the president changed the tariff rate on imports from a number of countries. On August 29, the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia ruled that the president did not have the authority to impose many of the announced tariffs. On September 4, the US administration appealed to the Supreme Court to overturn the ruling.

