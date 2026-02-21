Iran Navy chief holds meetings with Russian, Saudi commanders

The meetings took place in the port city of Visakhapatnam, India, where Rear Admiral Irani met Commander‑in‑Chief of the Russian Navy Admiral Aleksandr Alekseyevich Moiseyev, Commander of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces Vice Admiral Mohammad Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Gharibi, and Commander of Myanmar’s Navy Admiral Htein Win.

The discussions focused on expanding professional naval interactions, including joint exercises, exchange of training delegations, and enhanced use of technical and operational capacities. The military officials underlined the strategic role of seas and maritime routes in economic development and sustainable security.

Issues such as counter‑piracy operations, protection of maritime lines of communication, search and rescue missions, and maritime crisis management were also discussed.

Rear Admiral Irani said Iran supports collective maritime security and regional cooperation, describing multinational naval drills as an effective platform for confidence‑building, operational coordination, and experience sharing among navies.

He reaffirmed the Iranian Navy’s readiness to expand professional engagement and actively participate in joint maritime initiatives.

The MILAN 2026 exercise, one of the world’s major multilateral naval events, brings together naval task groups, vessels, and military delegations from numerous countries with the aim of enhancing maritime cooperation and security in international waters.

MNA/IRN86083764