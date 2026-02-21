Terrorist cell dismantled in Iraq’s Anbar province

Iraqi security forces have dismantled what was described as the most dangerous terrorist cell operating in Anbar Province, according to a security source cited by Al-Maalomah.

The source stated that the cell had been plotting to undermine security and stability in several cities across Anbar province.

During a wide-ranging security operation, Iraqi forces arrested members of the terrorist group. The suspects were reportedly moving between northern provinces and Anbar using forged identity documents.

According to the security source, the operation was launched following accurate intelligence reports concerning the movements of the cell’s members, described as remnants of ISIL.

