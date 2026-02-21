Ulyanov stresses political solution to Iran's nuclear file

At a meeting with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi, the permanent representatives of Russia, China, and Iran emphasized the importance of a political and diplomatic settlement of the issues around Tehran’s nuclear dossier, Russian envoy to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, told Izvestia.

According to the newspaper, on February 18, the permanent representatives of Russia, China, and Iran in Vienna held a meeting with Grossi. "Particular emphasis was placed on the need for an exclusively political and diplomatic settlement of all existing problems in this context (the issue of the Iranian nuclear dossier). This kind of cooperation between the three countries' diplomatic missions will continue," the diplomat said.

On February 17, the second round of Oman-mediated talks between the US and Iran on the nuclear dossier took place in Geneva. According to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, the parties reached a mutual understanding on several issues that could be included in the draft of a future nuclear program deal.

MNA