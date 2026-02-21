Gaza death toll reaches 72,070 since Oct. 07: Health ministry

The Palestinian medical institution put the total number of Palestinian people injured in the Israeli army's attacks on the Gaza Strip since the beginning of war in the enclave at 171,738.

The ministry announced that body of one martyr was also transferred to the hospital in the past few hours. During this time, 10 people were also injured.

Thousands of others are still missing and buried under rubble in the Gaza Strip.

Since the ceasefire was established on October 11, 2025, 612 Palestinian people have been killed and 1,640 others have been injured. During this period, the bodies of 726 martyrs have also been recovered from the rubble, the report added.

