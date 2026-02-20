US did not demand 'zero uranium enrichment': Iran FM

Araghchi made the comments in an interview with MSNBC where he said that the United States did not demand that his country agree to "zero uranium enrichment" on its soil during talks in Geneva.

According to him, the discussions focused on measures that could prove to Washington that Iran's nuclear program is intended "solely for peaceful purposes."

He said that his country has planned to prepare a draft of a possible nuclear agreement with the United States within two to three days.

After the Tuesday talks between Tehran and Washington in Geneva on Tuesday, the lead Iranian negotiator foreign minister Araghchi said that the two sides reached general agreement on a set of ‘guiding principles’ to serve as basis for beginning work on text of potential deal.

MNA