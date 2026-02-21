Iran lambasts renewed Israeli aggression on Lebanon

Iran has strongly condemned recent Israeli attacks on Lebanon, including strikes targeting the Bekaa region and the Palestinian refugee camp of Ain al-Hilweh in Sidon, which resulted in more than 40 civilians killed and injured.

Condemning the Israeli aggression, the spokesperson of Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Esmaeil Baghaei, said that the attacks represent a serious violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the November 2024 ceasefire agreement.

Baghaei stressed that the United States and France, as guarantors of the ceasefire, bear direct responsibility for preventing continued violations.

He further called on the United Nations and the UN Security Council to fulfill their legal obligations and take immediate action to halt further military escalation.

Concluding his remarks, Baghaei reiterated that repeated breaches of Lebanon’s sovereignty undermine regional stability and require decisive international accountability measures.

