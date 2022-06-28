Iran, Pakistan armed forces secure shared borders

He made the remarks in a meeting with visiting Chairman of Pakistan’s Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza in Tehran on Tuesday evening.

During the meeting, President Raeisi thanked the Pakistani army and government for their cooperation in promoting security situation on borders shared between the two countries and restated that amicable relations between armed forces of the two countries have created relatively good security conditions on the border.

Turning to the presence of US and NATO forces in Afghanistan for two decades, President Raeisi emphasized that two-decade presence of US and NATO forces brought nothing but killing and destruction to the country.

Taliban need to lay the ground for peace and development in Afghanistan by forming an inclusive government with the participation of all ethnic and religious groups in the country, Raeisi once again underlined.

The Chairman of Pakistan’s Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, for his part, said, “I have always believed that Iran is an intimate friend of Pakistan.”

Several diplomatic visits of Pakistani officials to Iran over the past month bear witness to the fact that Pakistan attaches great importance to enhancing its relationship with the Islamic Republic of Iran, Nadeem Raza added.

Chairman of Pakistan’s Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza arrived in Tehran on Sunday evening at the official invitation of Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri.

Earlier on Tuesday, visiting Chairman of Pakistan’s Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza met and held talks with Iran’s IRGC Chief Commander Major General Hossein Salami.

In the meeting, Maj. Gen. Salami referred to the long history of good relations between Tehran and Islamabad and said that the two countries, as part of the Islamic world, have common enemies.

The IRGC commander-in-chief criticized the act of some Arab states in normalizing their ties with the Israeli regime while the regime cannot defend itself.

MA/IRN84805332