Tehran to host 33rd International Holy Quran Exhibition

In a press briefing, Deputy Minister for Quranic Affairs Hamidreza Arbab Soleimani outlined the structure of this year’s exhibition, noting that it features 11 exhibition sections and three sales sections, encompassing 70 subsections of specialized events and booths organized around 14 thematic axes.

One of the central themes this year is the Qur’an and Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), commemorating the 1,500th anniversary of his birth.

Other thematic areas include Qur’an and Social Hope and Vitality, Qur’an and National Solidarity, Qur’an and the Islamic Revolution, Qur’an and Prayer and Ideal Mosques, Qur’an and Ethical Consumption, Qur’an and Modesty and Hijab, Qur’an and Enjoining Good and Forbidding Wrong, Qur’an and Nahj al-Balagha, Qur’an and Sahifa Sajjadiya, Qur’an and Mahdism, Qur’an and Ghadir, Qur’an and the Lives of Prophets and Imams, and Qur’an and Modern Sciences.

Beyond the thematic divisions, the exhibition offers dedicated spaces for children’s games and wholesome entertainment, media productions and artistic creations, cultural and creative industries, applied studies and research-focused initiatives, new publications and Qur’anic products, and innovative education integrating artificial intelligence and modern technologies.

The exhibition’s director emphasized four pillars guiding this year’s event: quality programming, public engagement, innovation and creativity, and the integration of experts and knowledge-based initiatives. He highlighted that the exhibition does not focus solely on the Quran but also gives special attention to the Ahl al-Bayt (the Prophet’s household).

The international section of the exhibition continues as in previous years, with invitations extended to countries including Indonesia, Egypt, Oman, Turkey, Pakistan, Bahrain, China, Afghanistan, Algeria, Romania, Iraq, Bosnia, Kazakhstan, and Tunisia.

Under the slogan “Iran under the Protection of the Qur’an,” the 33rd International Qur’an Exhibition will run daily from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. local time. Simultaneously, exhibitions will be held across 24 provinces during Ramadan, bringing the spirit and teachings of the Qur’an closer to communities nationwide.

