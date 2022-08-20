Hezbollah brings prestige to Islamic world: Leader's envoy

Hojjatoleslam Ali Mohammadi made the remarks in an interview with the Al-Ahed News Website on the occasion of the 40th foundation anniversary of the Hezbollah Resistance Movement in Lebanon on Saturday and emphasized that the victory of the Resistance will continue vigorously.

He seized the opportunity to congratulate the 40th establishment anniversary of the Movement to Hezbollah Secretary-General Seyyed Hasan Nasrallah, all Resistance forces, and the noble nation of the Middle Eastern country.

Relying upon the assistance of the Almighty God, Hezbollah Resistance Movement has managed to materialize most of its objectives.

He further noted that the 33-day war in 2007 proves the grandeur and dignity that Hezbollah has brought to the Islamic Ummah in the humiliation of the Zionist regime on the international stage.

MA/5567562