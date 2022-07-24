IRGC seeks to achieve most advanced weapons: Salami

Major General Hossein Salami made the comments during a conference held by the IRGC on Sunday during which he emphasized that because weapons play an effective role in wars, the IRGC seeks to make and obtain the most advanced weaponary.

However, IRGC does not rely on weapons and does not expect miracles from them, according to the IRGC chief commander, adding that the IRGC forces trust in God and faith instead and consider faith in God as key to achieving victory in wars.

"We rely on God because this is the secret of our victory," the IRGC lead commander underlined.

He added that sanctioning and targeting the IRGC by the United States signals the power and might of the IRGC forces.

